Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move
Liverpool Echo
Jurgen Klopp says he has promised his family that he will take a one-year break from football when he leaves Liverpool. The Reds boss, whose current contract at Anfield runs until 2022, has reiterated that he plans to retire “earlier than coaches …
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on Bayern Munich interest and rules out Borussia Dortmund return
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp discusses 'complicated' Bayern Munich move
Jurgen Klopp speaks out on a potential return to Borussia Dortmund in the future
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!