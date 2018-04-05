 Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury
Vanguard
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has assured club manager Juergen Klopp he's “all fine, all good'' after picking up an injury during the club's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. Salah. But Klopp admits he is concerned over the
City can rescue QF tie at Etihad, insists De BruyneSport24
Kevin De Bruyne on Man City's hostile welcome at Anfield: 'It happens'ESPN.co.uk
De Bruyne jealous of Liverpool support: 'It would be nice, obviously'Teamtalk.com
SkySports –This Is Anfield (blog) –Mirror.co.uk –KickOff.com
all 444 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.