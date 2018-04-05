Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury – Vanguard
Vanguard
Liverpool face anxious wait over Salah injury
Vanguard
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has assured club manager Juergen Klopp he's “all fine, all good'' after picking up an injury during the club's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. Salah. But Klopp admits he is concerned over the …
