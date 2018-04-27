Liverpool Fan Sean Cox To Be Pulled Out Of Coma On Monday — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Fan Sean Cox To Be Pulled Out Of Coma On Monday

The Liverpool supporter who was left in critical condition following an attack before the kickoff of Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final with Roma will be pulled out of an induced coma on Monday.

Sean Cox, 53, is currently critical but stable at Walton Hospital after suffering a severe bleed to the head during an attack by two Roma supporters before kickoff.

The Italian pair alleged to have carried out the attack – which took place just outside Anfield – appeared in court today but did not submit pleas.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, have been remanded in custody once again and will now undergo trial at Liverpool Crown Court in May.

Medics will attempt to pull Sean Cox – who is from Ireland – out of his induced coma early next week as they look to accelerate his recovery from the incident.

