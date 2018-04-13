Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw — Nigeria Today

Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw
Liverpool FC of England will face FC Roma of Italy, while Real Madrid of Spain will battle it out with Bayern Munich of Germany in the UEFA champion’s league semifinals.
In a draw completed few minutes ago, Mohammed Salah will return back to face his former club while James Rodriguez heading back to the Bernabeu.
We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! 👋#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/eo0Rm4VWW9
— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018
The official result of the #UCLdraw!@FCBayern v @realmadrid @LFC v @OfficialASRoma
🏆 Who will reach the final in Kyiv? pic.twitter.com/fHyjIPresp
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2018
💫🏆 We’ll face @FCBayern in the Champions League semi-finals!#APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/L260MzkNn6
— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 13, 2018
The #UCLdraw has been made…
We’ll be facing @OfficialASRoma in the semi-finals of the @ChampionsLeague. pic.twitter.com/jZFkhpeMv9
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!