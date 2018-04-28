Liverpool frustrated as Saints’ hope gets boost — Nigeria Today

Liverpool frustrated as Saints’ hope gets boost

Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-four English Premier League spot were frustrated by a battling Stoke City side who restricted the free-scoring Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday. Stoke’s hard-won point may however not be enough to secure the visitors’ survival after Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace all won. With Swansea City due to play Chelsea later on Saturday, the fight for positions at both ends of the table will go to the final day.

