Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Emre Can Will Not Play Again For The Club This Season — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Emre Can Will Not Play Again For The Club This Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Emre Can will not play again this season.

Last month, Emre Can suffered a back injury and was forced to cut short his time on international duty with Germany.

Ahead of the first leg of the club’s Champions league quarter-final with Manchester City, Klopp said that Can was nearing a return from a back injury, but it appears that the 24-year-old has suffered a setback.

Asked whether Can’s campaign was over, the manager simply replied: “Yes.”

Quite why Klopp opted to provide more clarity in one interview than another is unclear, but there could be no more definitive statement than the one provided in his native tongue.

Can has just under three months left on his current contract, and is yet to show any willingness to extend his deal at Anfield

