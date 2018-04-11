Liverpool Moves Into Semi-Finals – UEFA Champions League — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Moves Into Semi-Finals – UEFA Champions League

Liverpool moved into the semifinals of the Champions League as second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino gave them a 2-1 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.Reports that the victory earned the Reds a 5-1 aggregate win. Trailing 3-0 from the first-leg City manager Pep Guardiola had said his […]

The post Liverpool Moves Into Semi-Finals – UEFA Champions League appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

