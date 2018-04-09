 Liverpool need to get at Man City again - unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion's Den - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool need to get at Man City again – unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion’s Den – Liverpool Echo

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Liverpool Echo

Liverpool need to get at Man City again – unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion's Den
Liverpool Echo
Before the first leg against Manchester City I think we just wanted to get a lead to take back to the Etihad Stadium but it was just ridiculous. We never thought we could do that to them and keep a clean sheet but we did. It was a game of two halves
Man City vs Liverpool: Salah and Aguero updates, two doubts for Klopp, City star ruled outDaily Star
Manchester City v Liverpool: Reds boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea Citizens are more vulnerabletalkSPORT.com
Boost for Liverpool as Salah trains ahead of Man City clashGoal.com
ESPN –Metro –Washington Post –RTE.ie
all 537 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.