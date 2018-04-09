Liverpool need to get at Man City again - unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion's Den - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Liverpool need to get at Man City again – unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion’s Den – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool need to get at Man City again – unlike Anfield the Etihad is no Lion's Den
Liverpool Echo
Before the first leg against Manchester City I think we just wanted to get a lead to take back to the Etihad Stadium but it was just ridiculous. We never thought we could do that to them and keep a clean sheet but we did. It was a game of two halves …
Man City vs Liverpool: Salah and Aguero updates, two doubts for Klopp, City star ruled out
Manchester City v Liverpool: Reds boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea Citizens are more vulnerable
Boost for Liverpool as Salah trains ahead of Man City clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!