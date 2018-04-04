Liverpool Shock Manchester City With 5 Star Performance In Champions League — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Shock Manchester City With 5 Star Performance In Champions League
In a result no on quite expected, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners against league leaders and champions in waiting, Manchester City at Anfield. Both teams set out with identical 4-3-3 formations with Liverpool’s fearsome front 3– Firminho, Mane and Mo Salah, available for Klopp. Meanwhile, Manchester City were without Sergio Aguero and Gabriel […]
The post Liverpool Shock Manchester City With 5 Star Performance In Champions League appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!