Liverpool supporters voted noisiest in Premier League — Nigeria Today

Liverpool supporters voted noisiest in Premier League

They have qualified for the semi finals of this year’s Champions league, they may be standing a good chance like the other three contenders, Roma, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to clinch the prestigious trophy come 26th of May at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, but Liverpool have been voted as the Premier League’s noisiest in a poll of over 4,000 Top-flight ,followers, former players and managers.

The Reds topped the list for the loudest fans both home and away in the survey conducted by Barclays and YouGov, finishing ahead of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Man united supporters conceded that their arch-rivals had their favourite rival song, although ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was edged out by ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ and ‘Delilah’ – the anthems of West Ham United and Stoke City respectively in that particular category.

Jose Mourinho has previously complained about the noise levels at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking to hand out song sheets at future matches to generate a better atmosphere. The full list of findings according to the monitors will be published in early May. The finding further dismisses the insinuations that Manchester City are the noisy neighbours.

Meanwhile Liverpool still basking in the euphoria of their feat in the Champions league will resume premier league runs with a home tie against AFC Bournemouth. The Reds are third on the log with 67 points in 33 matches and hope to consolidate with a possible win over the visitors.

Team talisman Mohammed Salah who contributed in no small measure to Champions league progress will again be on duty against AFC Bournemouth and will be hoping to continue his goal harvest if unchecked.

The 39-goal hero is not ruling out the possibility of Liverpool winning the Champions league. Salah who will no doubt be an asset for the Pharaohs in Russia said it is all about one step at a time

“We can [win it] – we are in the semi-final,” he told CNN. “I always say that we take it step by step, but we are in the semi-final and anything can happen.

