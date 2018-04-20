Liverpool to be without four first-team players when they travel to West Brom - Birmingham Live — Nigeria Today

Liverpool to be without four first-team players when they travel to West Brom – Birmingham Live
|
Birmingham Live
|
Liverpool to be without four first-team players when they travel to West Brom
Birmingham Live
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to play a strong side at West Brom on Saturday, despite the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma on the horizon. The Reds visit The Hawthorns on Saturday to face off against rock bottom Albion with …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!