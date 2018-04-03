 Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League – SkySports

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League
SkySports
Liverpool were the biggest spenders on agents in the Premier League last year with £26.8m paid on fees. Football Association data was released on Tuesday showing expenditure from 1 February 2017 to 31 January 2018 with top-flight clubs paying £211m to
Van Dijk's Salah remarks show a mentality shift for LiverpoolHITC
Liverpool legend Ian Rush wants Salah to eclipse 34-year record in Champions League finalGoal.com
Man City sent clear warning about Liverpool FC attackerThe Sport Review
Ahram Online –Metro –ESPN –Yahoo Sports
all 144 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.