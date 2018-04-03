Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Liverpool top agent fee spending list in Premier League
SkySports
Liverpool were the biggest spenders on agents in the Premier League last year with £26.8m paid on fees. Football Association data was released on Tuesday showing expenditure from 1 February 2017 to 31 January 2018 with top-flight clubs paying £211m to …
Van Dijk's Salah remarks show a mentality shift for Liverpool
Liverpool legend Ian Rush wants Salah to eclipse 34-year record in Champions League final
Man City sent clear warning about Liverpool FC attacker
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!