Liverpool vs Man City: Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Mohamed Salah - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Liverpool vs Man City: Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Mohamed Salah
Salah is enjoying the season of his career to date and will no doubt be key for Liverpool in their Champions League clash with Manchester City. The Reds welcome City to Anfield tomorrow for the first-leg of their blockbuster all-British quarter-final …
City won't change their ways despite Anfield loss – Guardiola
Klopp: It's not witchcraft, Guardiola just always had better teams than me
Robbie Savage states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City in Champions League
