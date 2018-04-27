Berger, Crouch and eight more to have played for LFC and Stoke - Liverpool FC — Nigeria Today

Berger, Crouch and eight more to have played for LFC and Stoke – Liverpool FC
|
Liverpool FC
|
Berger, Crouch and eight more to have played for LFC and Stoke
Liverpool FC
Liverpool take on Stoke City in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off and there will be a few familiar faces making a return to Anfield. Four of the Potters' current squad used to play for the Reds and between them boast more than 500 appearances …
Stoke and Southampton still have reasons for hope as relegation looms
Premier League team news: Injuries, suspensions update
Southampton, Stoke and West Brom face up to reality of relegation – what will it mean for each club?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!