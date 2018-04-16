 Liverpool’s Salah targets Champions League over individual glory — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool’s Salah targets Champions League over individual glory

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says helping the team win the Champions League is more important than any individual award he could receive this season. The Egyptian reached the 40-goal mark across all competitions this season in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday. He is also leading the race for the European Golden […]

The post Liverpool’s Salah targets Champions League over individual glory appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.