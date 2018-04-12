 Livescore: Latest Europa League 2017/2018 quarter-final (second leg) fixtures, results - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Livescore: Latest Europa League 2017/2018 quarter-final (second leg) fixtures, results – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Livescore: Latest Europa League 2017/2018 quarter-final (second leg) fixtures, results
Daily Post Nigeria
The second legs of the Europa League quarter-final clashes will be played across Europe this Thursday. Arsenal travel to face CSKA Moscow in Russia, knowing that they will qualify for the semis, if they avoid losing by three goals without scoring. The
Check Out: Who holds the advantage in Champions League and Europa League semi-finalsThe twelfth Man Times (blog)
Real Madrid, Liverpool backed for Champions League final, Arsenal to lose to AtleticoESPN (blog)
Gunners got the draw they didn't want in EuropeRTE.ie
NAIJA.NG –Betting.betfair –Cyprus Mail –Soccer Laduma
all 54 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.