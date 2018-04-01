 Livescore: Latest Premier League results for Week 32 [Sunday], 2017/2018 EPL scores - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Livescore: Latest Premier League results for Week 32 [Sunday], 2017/2018 EPL scores – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Livescore: Latest Premier League results for Week 32 [Sunday], 2017/2018 EPL scores
Daily Post Nigeria
The Premier League returned on Saturday, after the a two-week hiatus where international friendly matches were played. There will more action Sunday, when Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the game of the week. Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge occupying
Top-four race entering final straightIndependent.ie
Tottenham clash a 'must-win' game for Chelsea – AlonsoYahoo Sports
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen compared to Juninho by Thierry Henry after amazing knuckleball goal against ChelseaThe Sun
Daily Mail
all 90 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.