 LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points - The Tide — Nigeria Today
LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points – The Tide

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points
The Tide
The League Management Company (LMC) at the weekend sanctioned Heartland Football Club of Owerri following crowd trouble which marred their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture against champions Plateau United. Tidesports source reports

