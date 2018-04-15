 Local producers move to bridge rice production - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Local producers move to bridge rice production – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Local producers move to bridge rice production
The Punch
Indigenous operators are exploring measures to bridge rice production gap in Nigeria put at 2.3 million metric tonnes, OKECHUKWU NNODIM reports. In 2016, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation stated that Nigeria imported 2.3 million

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.