Local producers move to bridge rice production - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Local producers move to bridge rice production – The Punch

Local producers move to bridge rice production

The Punch

Indigenous operators are exploring measures to bridge rice production gap in Nigeria put at 2.3 million metric tonnes, OKECHUKWU NNODIM reports. In 2016, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation stated that Nigeria imported 2.3 million …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest