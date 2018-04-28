London Marathon imposter declared wanted — Nigeria Today

London Marathon imposter declared wanted

London Marathon organisers have opened investigation after a runner lost his race number barely two miles from the finish line – with an imposter allegedly picking the number and finishing in his place to claim the medal.

Jake Halliday, 28, an investment manager from Edinburgh, who was raising cash for cancer, had been running for more than three hours when he was taken off the course, having lost his race number.

The alleged imposter posed at the finishing line for photographers while the real runner Jake was escorted off the course by stewards.

The apparent imposter even kisses the medal as he poses with Jake’s race number, 35179.

Officials are now investigating, with other runners calling for Jake – who raised more than £48,000 with pals for cancer research – to be given his well-deserved medal.

The identity of the imposter remains unknown and a social media campaign has been launched to find him and return the medal to its rightful owner.

According to tracking results, Jake had started running at 10.30am, managing to reach the 40km mark in little over three hours. However, his finish time was never recorded.

According to Peter Mowbray, 51, a fellow runner who publicised the incident on Facebook, Mr Halliday was prevented from completing the race by two marshals who saw that he wasn’t wearing a number and escorted him from the course.

‘Jake had his once-in-a-lifetime experience stolen from him by an imposter. The running world is very close-knit and when I saw the photograph of that man taking Jake’s medal I cried.’

In addition to the numbers on their vests, competitors have electronic chips on their trainers to prevent identity fraud. Virgin Money, the organisers of the event, are understood to be looking into the situation.

Mr Halliday took part in the race in support of his friend’s girlfriend who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2016.

The Facebook post made by Mr Mowbray, an anaesthetist at a hospital in Blackpool, has been shared more than a thousand times as the public rallies to identify the imposter.

The post London Marathon imposter declared wanted appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

