 LOOK: Ramaphosa, Jesse Jackson take part in Gandhi Walk - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LOOK: Ramaphosa, Jesse Jackson take part in Gandhi Walk – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

LOOK: Ramaphosa, Jesse Jackson take part in Gandhi Walk
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Hundreds of residents joined President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 33rd annual Gandhi Walk, which took place in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Sunday morning. The president took part in the 12km fun walk and was joined by Reverend Jesse Jackson
WATCH: Ramaphosa takes part in annual Gandhi WalkeNCA
President Ramaphosa joins Gandhi Walk in LenasiaEyewitness News
South Africa's President Ramaphosa at Gandhi Walk LenasiaIndianSpice (blog)

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.