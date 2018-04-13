Looters’ list: Court grants Secondus leave to summon Lai Mohammed, FG — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Court grants Secondus leave to summon Lai Mohammed, FG
A Rivers state High Court on Friday granted the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus leave to issue a writ of summons to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the federal Government. River state Chief Judge, Justice A. I . Iyayi- Lamikanra, who presided, also granted that the defendants be […]
