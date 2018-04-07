Looters’ list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed

Founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has reacted to the inclusion of his name in the “list of looters” recently released by the Federal Government. Dokpesi, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, protested the inclusion in a letter dated April 4, 2018 and addressed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. The […]

Looters’ list: Dokpesi blows hot, threatens legal action against Lai Mohammed

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

