 Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari collected two bullet-proof cars and $350,000 in cash from the National Security Adviser (NSA). In a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Fani-Kayode claimed the money and cars were approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan. He also claimed former Governor of the Central Bank, […]

Looters’ list: Fani-Kayode ‘exposes’ Buhari, Emir Sanusi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.