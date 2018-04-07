Looters' list: FG compiles fresh names - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: FG compiles fresh names – The Punch
The Punch
Looters' list: FG compiles fresh names
The Punch
As controversy continues to trail the release of looters' list by the Federal Government in the last one week, there are strong indications that government is compiling fresh names of people alleged to have looted the nation's treasury. Our …
Alleged looters' list: Secondus sues Lai Mohammed for N1.5bn
Looters List: PDP Chairman Sues Lai Mohammed, Demands N1.5bn Damages
Alleged Looters List: Secondus Sues Lai Mohammed, Demands N1.5bn Damages
