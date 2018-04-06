Looters’ List: Okogie Blasts APC, PDP — Nigeria Today

Looters’ List: Okogie Blasts APC, PDP
A former President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi-Okogie, has lambasted both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on their accusations and counter-accusations over those who looted Nigeria’s treasury. The retired Lagos Archbishop of the Catholic Church described the back and forth accusations between the two major parties as […]
