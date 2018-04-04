Looters List: PDP accuses FG of plot to divert attention — Nigeria Today

Looters List: PDP accuses FG of plot to divert attention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the looters list released by the Federal Government as part of ploy by the government to divert people attention from public discourse. The Party made the observation in a statement issued by its Natural Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja. It said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed in its ploy to use the looters lists to divert public discourse from the raging questions on their numerous scandals, manifest sleazes and overall failures in governance.

