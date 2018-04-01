Looters list: PDP chairman Secondus gives Lai Mohammed 48-hour ultimatum — Nigeria Today

Looters list: PDP chairman Secondus gives Lai Mohammed 48-hour ultimatum
Emeka Etiaba, lawyer to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, 48 hours to withdraw his statement against the party leader or face litigation. A statement issued by Nancy Shikaan, a counsel in the Chambers, quoted Etiaba as making the […]
