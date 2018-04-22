 Looter’s List: PDP Started The Problem- Former Governor — Nigeria Today
Looter’s List: PDP Started The Problem- Former Governor

A former Governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has spoken out against PDP stating that the problem with the looter’s list released by the Federal Government was started by them. He also stated that PDP need to be careful when clashing with the Federal Government. Uduaghan said this while speaking to select members of the […]

