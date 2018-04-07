Looters’ list: Prof. Sagay speaks on names released by Omokri — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Prof. Sagay speaks on names released by Omokri

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itsey Sagay, has backed a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, for releasing his own list of looters, but said it has an implication. Omokri had responded to the lists released by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, by releasing list of members […]

Looters’ list: Prof. Sagay speaks on names released by Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

