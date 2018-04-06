 Looters’ list: Secondus drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N1.5bn — Nigeria Today
Looters’ list: Secondus drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N1.5bn

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has sued the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Mohammed had named Secondus in the first list of those he claimed looted the nation’s treasury. According to Mohammed, Secondus collected N200m from the former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.). […]

