Looters’ List: Secondus Drags Lai Mohammed To Court — Nigeria Today

Looters’ List: Secondus Drags Lai Mohammed To Court
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has sued Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for alleged defamation of character. Recall that Secondus had been named in the first batch of the lootets’ list announced by the minister on Good Friday, March 30. According to Mohammed, the party chairman had […]
The post Looters’ List: Secondus Drags Lai Mohammed To Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
