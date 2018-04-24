Looters’ list: Secondus files N1.5bn suit against FG, others — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Secondus files N1.5bn suit against FG, others

…As court issues restraining order

State High Court sitting in Port

Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has issued

an order restraining the federal government,

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji

Lai Mohammed, and Vintage Press Limited

from publishing the name of the National

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,

Prince Uche Secondus, on the list of looters.

In the suit no PHC/1013/2018, the PDP

national chairman, through his counsels

led by Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, is among

other reliefs seeking an order of the court

compelling the defendants to “retract the

publications in as many media houses as

they published the list and pay N1.5 billion

as damages’’.

Secondus, through his counsels, also

sought an interlocutory injunction

restraining the defendants from publishing

his name as a looter and secondly, restraining

them from publication of any other list.

While the court granted the first, it refused

the second on grounds that it was “at large”.

Secondus was listed among looters in the

list published by the minister of information

and culture for allegedly collecting N200

million on February 19, 2015 from the office

of then National Security Adviser, Sambo

Dasuki.

When the matter came up yesterday at the

State High Court 1, the trial judge, who is

also the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice

Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, granted one of

the two prayers sought by Secondus and

restrained the defendants from publishing

the name of the PDP national chairman in

the list of looters pending the determination

of the matter before the court.

Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra also ordered that

a hearing notice be served on the defendants

as neither the defendants nor their counsel

were present in court and adjourned the

case to May 28.

Addressing journalists after the

proceedings, the plaintiff’s counsel, Emeka

Etiaba, SAN, who led Emeka Okpoko,

SAN, and others, said Secondus instituted

the matter in court because the defendants

included him in the list of looters, accusing

him of collecting N200 million on February

19, 2015 when they (the defendants) knew

that he never collected such money.

Etiaba expressed satisfaction with the

order issued by the court, saying, “the judge

has granted a restraining order. We moved

our motion seeking interlocutory injunction

to restrain the defendants from further

publishing libellous materials. Prayer

one was granted, but prayer two was not

granted because the honourable court felt it

was at large. But we are very satisfied with

prayer one which effectively put a halt to

further libel.

“There is no truth in what they published

so I can understand why they are not in

court. But by the time the restraining order

comes, may be they will take us more

seriously.

“We have told Nigerians that this is one

case of executive recklessness which comes

up once in a while, but we hope that at the

end of the day to prove to Nigerians that this

is nothing but a gimmick, a ploy to destroy

the PDP and its leadership because of the

2019 election coming up.”

On why the suit was filed at a State

High Court, Etiaba said, “It is a matter for

the State High Court. It is a matter that

relates to libel and the State High Court has

absolute jurisdiction to try the matter. That

is actually the main claim in the suit that he

was defamed and the state high court has

jurisdiction.

‘‘The Rivers State High Court, especially

Port Harcourt, where we are, is best suited

for the matter because the publication

was made around the world and Nigeria,

but specifically in Port Harcourt where it

was read by people who complained and

confronted him (Secondus). So where the

publication was made and we are relying on

is in Port Harcourt and that is why we are

here.”

