Looters’ list: Secondus files N1.5bn suit against FG, others — Nigeria Today

Looters’ list: Secondus files N1.5bn suit against FG, others
…As court issues restraining order
State High Court sitting in Port
Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has issued
an order restraining the federal government,
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji
Lai Mohammed, and Vintage Press Limited
from publishing the name of the National
Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
Prince Uche Secondus, on the list of looters.
In the suit no PHC/1013/2018, the PDP
national chairman, through his counsels
led by Mr. Emeka Etiaba, SAN, is among
other reliefs seeking an order of the court
compelling the defendants to “retract the
publications in as many media houses as
they published the list and pay N1.5 billion
as damages’’.
Secondus, through his counsels, also
sought an interlocutory injunction
restraining the defendants from publishing
his name as a looter and secondly, restraining
them from publication of any other list.
While the court granted the first, it refused
the second on grounds that it was “at large”.
Secondus was listed among looters in the
list published by the minister of information
and culture for allegedly collecting N200
million on February 19, 2015 from the office
of then National Security Adviser, Sambo
Dasuki.
When the matter came up yesterday at the
State High Court 1, the trial judge, who is
also the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice
Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, granted one of
the two prayers sought by Secondus and
restrained the defendants from publishing
the name of the PDP national chairman in
the list of looters pending the determination
of the matter before the court.
Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra also ordered that
a hearing notice be served on the defendants
as neither the defendants nor their counsel
were present in court and adjourned the
case to May 28.
Addressing journalists after the
proceedings, the plaintiff’s counsel, Emeka
Etiaba, SAN, who led Emeka Okpoko,
SAN, and others, said Secondus instituted
the matter in court because the defendants
included him in the list of looters, accusing
him of collecting N200 million on February
19, 2015 when they (the defendants) knew
that he never collected such money.
Etiaba expressed satisfaction with the
order issued by the court, saying, “the judge
has granted a restraining order. We moved
our motion seeking interlocutory injunction
to restrain the defendants from further
publishing libellous materials. Prayer
one was granted, but prayer two was not
granted because the honourable court felt it
was at large. But we are very satisfied with
prayer one which effectively put a halt to
further libel.
“There is no truth in what they published
so I can understand why they are not in
court. But by the time the restraining order
comes, may be they will take us more
seriously.
“We have told Nigerians that this is one
case of executive recklessness which comes
up once in a while, but we hope that at the
end of the day to prove to Nigerians that this
is nothing but a gimmick, a ploy to destroy
the PDP and its leadership because of the
2019 election coming up.”
On why the suit was filed at a State
High Court, Etiaba said, “It is a matter for
the State High Court. It is a matter that
relates to libel and the State High Court has
absolute jurisdiction to try the matter. That
is actually the main claim in the suit that he
was defamed and the state high court has
jurisdiction.
‘‘The Rivers State High Court, especially
Port Harcourt, where we are, is best suited
for the matter because the publication
was made around the world and Nigeria,
but specifically in Port Harcourt where it
was read by people who complained and
confronted him (Secondus). So where the
publication was made and we are relying on
is in Port Harcourt and that is why we are
here.”
