Looters list: Ukweni describes FG’s action childish, petty — Nigeria Today

Looters list: Ukweni describes FG’s action childish, petty

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Mba Ukweni, has condemned the release of looters list by the Federal Government, describing the action as childish and petty.

Speaking with Vanguard, Thursday, in Calabar, Cross River State, Ukweni regretted the action of the Federal Government, noting that it should have been better advised before going public with such a childish plan.

He said: “It is indeed sad that the ruling government has crop of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and senior members of the Inner Bar that would have advised the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on the dangers of releasing such names but they chose to remain silent.

“In this government, the Vice President is a lawyer and a senior member of the Inner Bar, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, is a lawyer and a senior member of the Inner Bar and they are SANs, but they decided to remain silent on the matter.

“The way the President Buhari-led government is fighting corruption in the country is not all embracing. Some people should not be made saints overnight.

“The law does not tolerate what the Minister of Information has done, once the case is in court, you must abide by the decision of the court. The government on its own cannot judge people or become a judge in her case(s), there are procedures, you don’t publish list of people and paint them criminals.

“Anyone who is corrupt should be brought out if that is what they want. Like what the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cried out, they should let Nigerians know where they got the money they used during campaign, who kept the money that was found in Lagos, all those things are part of corruption.

“Let the Federal Government be fair enough and bring out people who are corrupt in her government because, if it is PDP that has ruined the country, 75 percent to 80 percent of the people in this current government were PDP members, the aggrieved PDP members, who themselves participated in the government from 1999 – 2015.”

