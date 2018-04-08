 Lorgat still earning full Cricket SA CEO salary - Sport24 — Nigeria Today
Lorgat still earning full Cricket SA CEO salary – Sport24

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Lorgat still earning full Cricket SA CEO salary
Johannesburg – Six months after parting ways with Cricket South Africa (CSA), Haroon Lorgat is still drawing a full chief executive's salary from the organisation because of a delay in negotiating his settlement. Lorgat was widely blamed by CSA for the
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

