Loris Karius warns Liverpool to expect early Man City onslaught in Champions League tie - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Loris Karius warns Liverpool to expect early Man City onslaught in Champions League tie – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Loris Karius warns Liverpool to expect early Man City onslaught in Champions League tie
Liverpool Echo
Loris Karius has warned Liverpool to prepare for an early onslaught at the Etihad on Tuesday night. The Reds go into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City with a commanding 3-0 lead but the keeper believes there …
Liverpool collapse would be worst ever but Jurgen Klopp can contain Man City
Karius living the dream at Liverpool ahead of Champions League tie
Manchester City v Liverpool talking points
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!