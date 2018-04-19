Lorraine Pascale Is Coming To The 2018 Gtbank Food And Drink Fair — Nigeria Today

Lorraine Pascale Is Coming To The 2018 Gtbank Food And Drink Fair

British Chef, bestselling author and TV personality, Lorraine Pascale, will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to treat guests to an exciting Masterclass on how to make the perfect desserts. Before she became one of the biggest names in UK food shows, Lorraine was the first Black British fashion model to appear […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

