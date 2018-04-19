 Lorraine Pascale Is Coming To The 2018 Gtbank Food And Drink Fair — Nigeria Today
Lorraine Pascale Is Coming To The 2018 Gtbank Food And Drink Fair

British Chef, bestselling author and TV personality, Lorraine Pascale, will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to treat guests to an exciting Masterclass on how to make the perfect desserts. Before she became one of the biggest names in UK food shows, Lorraine was the first Black British fashion model to appear […]

