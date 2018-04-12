Love In Barbados: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Out On Vacation (PHOTO/VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

Love In Barbados: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Out On Vacation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Nigerian music star, Davido and his current girlfriend were recently spotted in Barbados enjoying some good romantic moments together.

It is believed that both lovers were in Barbados not for any other thing but to enjoy life and spend quality time together.

Indeed, love is a beautiful thing.

See Photos And Video Below;

The post Love In Barbados: Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Out On Vacation (PHOTO/VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

