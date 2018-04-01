Low resting heart rate is good — Nigeria Today

Low resting heart rate is good

So how do you lower yours?

Kampala, Uganda | JENNIFER HUIZEN | Heart rate refers to the number of heartbeats a person has per minute. It is also commonly called the pulse. Having a lower resting heart rate is usually a sign of good health. In this article we provide hints on how you can lower and maintain a lower heart rate.

How to lower the heart rate

If the heart rate is suddenly spiking in response to issues such as emotional stress or environmental factors, addressing the cause is the best way to reduce the heart rate. Ways to reduce sudden changes in heart rate include:

• Practicing deep or guided breathing techniques, such as box breathing

• Relaxing and trying to remain calm

• Going for a walk, ideally away from an urban environment

• Having a warm, relaxing bath or shower

• Practice stretching and relaxation exercises, such as yoga

Many lifestyle habits can contribute to lower the resting heart rate in the long term. They may also improve a person’s ability to maintain a healthy heart rate during physical activity and stress. The following tips may help to lower the heart rate in the long term:

• Exercise: The easiest and most effective way to achieve a lasting lower heart rate is to do regular exercise.

• Stay hydrated: When the body is dehydrated, the heart has to work harder to stabilize blood flow. Throughout the day, drink plenty of sugar- and caffeine-free beverages, such as water and herbal tea.

• Limit intake of stimulants, such as caffeine and nicotine: Stimulants can cause dehydration, increasing the heart’s workload.

• Limit alcohol intake: Most forms of alcohol dehydrate the body. Alcohol is also a toxin, and the body must work harder to process and remove it.

• Eat a healthy, balanced diet: Eating a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and legumes can help to improve the health of the heart, as well as overall health.

Foods and supplements rich in antioxidants and healthy fats can lower blood pressure and make it easier for the heart to pump. Heart-healthy nutrients include:

• Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, lean meats, nuts, grains, and legumes

• Phenols and tannins, found in tea, coffee, and red wine (in moderation)

• Vitamin A, found in most leafy, green vegetables

• Dietary fiber, found in whole grains, nuts, legumes, and most fruits and vegetables

• Vitamin C, found especially in citrus fruits, leafy greens, and bean sprouts

• Get enough sleep: A chronic lack of sleep puts stress on the whole body, including the heart. Most adults should get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep a night.

• Maintain a healthy body weight: Extra weight also puts stress on the body and heart.

• Reduce or resolve sources of substantial long-term stress: Stress caused by work, caring for a loved one, or financial burdens all cause the heart and the rest of the body to work harder, to maintain a normal rhythm and flow.

• Seek counseling or psychological services: Traumatic experiences, grief, and certain mental health conditions stress the body and can impact brain chemistry, making it harder for people to cope with everyday activities and stressors.

• Get outdoors: Research shows that people who spend more time in nature, even by taking a short walk in the woods or a park, tend to be happier and less stressed than people who do not.

• Practice relaxation techniques: Activities that increase self-awareness and mindfulness, such as meditation and guided visualization, can help to reduce stress when practiced routinely.

