Low Turnout as Verification Exercise for Dino Melaye’s Recall Begins — Nigeria Today

Low Turnout as Verification Exercise for Dino Melaye’s Recall Begins

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The verification exercise for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye witnessed a low turnout on Saturday in Lokoja.

Punch reports that the exercise, scheduled to start at 8 am, is yet to commence at Lokongoma/Phase 1 where journalists observed that the officials were still pasting the voter’s list as at 10.00 am.

Similarly, at unit 001, Open Mammy Market, opposite Chari Meigumeri Barracks also in Lokoja, voters were yet to arrive.

The electoral officer on duty disclosed that pockets of voters have visited only to check their names in the register and returned home. He said no one has come forward for verification.

 

 

