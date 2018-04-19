LSETF unveils website with loan-tracking capability — Nigeria Today

LSETF unveils website with loan-tracking capability

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has upgraded its online portal embedded with loan tracking capabilities for improved application experience for applicants of its loan programmes.

The website was also redesigned to ensure easier navigation for a better user experience, and aid easier online loan application process that is now track-able to the point of disbursement to the beneficiaries. There is also improved information sharing, communications and transparency on the loan programmes and other programmes being implemented by the LSETF.

Commenting on the development, Executive Secretary of LSETF, Akin Oyebode said: “the revamped LSETF portal goes beyond enhanced visual appeal. It is rather a comprehensive enhancement that further deepens our commitment to transparency and actualisation of our merit-based processes for applicants of the LSETF loans or any other party seeking to engage with us. In line with advancements in online capabilities that have greatly improved user experience, every applicant to the LSETF loan programmes can now easily track the progress of their applications within the comfort of their offices or homes.

“We have also included new features that will make the portal a repository of useful educative resources for our stakeholders. Visitors will benefit from the up-to-date information and trainings to guide them in making better business decisions. The resources to be hosted on the site will include guides on business regulations in Lagos which include local government taxes and levies and advert rates by Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA). Most importantly, Lagos residents are to experience improved access to our customer service team, who give immediate response to their queries within 24 hours.”

