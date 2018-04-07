LSK endorses land digitisation, says Muraguri after meeting with lawyers - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

LSK endorses land digitisation, says Muraguri after meeting with lawyers – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
LSK endorses land digitisation, says Muraguri after meeting with lawyers
The Star, Kenya
Lands CS Farida Karoney (L) with PS Nicholas Muraguri during a training of staff who will run the ministry's land management information system, April 2018. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The Law Society of Kenya has …
LSK backs Lands Ministry digitization after Arthi House meeting
Ministry switch to online land registry sparks row with LSK
LSK, Lands Ministry agree on way forward
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!