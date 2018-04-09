Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strike action - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strike action – BBC News
|
Independent Online
|
Lufthansa cancels 800 flights amid strike action
BBC News
Lufthansa has been forced to cancel 800 flights on Tuesday as the spring of discontent among Europe's workers spreads to Germany. The airline has axed half of its 1,600 scheduled flights, affecting 90,000 passengers. Workers are staging the walkout …
