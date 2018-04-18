Lula and Park convictions - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Lula and Park convictions – Daily Trust
|
WTOP
|
Lula and Park convictions
Daily Trust
Two formerly powerful ex-presidents of their countries were sent to jail by judges last week over corruption and misconduct during their times in office. It was a shattering change from earlier perceptions that ex-leaders are untouchables, no matter …
Lula Denied Visits By Senators, Even Pepe Mujica
Brazil's Lula leads presidential polls despite imprisonment
Former Brazilian President Behind Bars, How 'Lula' Went From A Beloved World Leader to Prison Stripes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!