 Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday
Eyewitness News
Lula was convicted last year for taking bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: AFP. Brazil Dilma Rousseff
Arrest warrant issued for former Brazilian president 'Lula'Washington Post
Brazil's Lula ordered to surrender after court backs jailingThe Guardian
Judge Orders Brazil's Ex-President 'Lula' to Begin Prison Term on FridayNew York Times
Wall Street Journal –South China Morning Post –Pittsburgh Post-Gazette –BBC News
all 284 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.