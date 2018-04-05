Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula jailed by Friday
Eyewitness News
Lula was convicted last year for taking bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: AFP. Brazil Dilma Rousseff …
Arrest warrant issued for former Brazilian president 'Lula'
Brazil's Lula ordered to surrender after court backs jailing
Judge Orders Brazil's Ex-President 'Lula' to Begin Prison Term on Friday
