Lula Says Party Free To Find New Candidate For Brazil Vote - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Lula Says Party Free To Find New Candidate For Brazil Vote – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Lula Says Party Free To Find New Candidate For Brazil Vote
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Brazil's ex-president Lula, who is imprisoned for corruption, on Tuesday gave his Workers' Party (PT) the green light to find a new candidate for the October presidential election in which he remains the frontrunner. “I want you to feel totally free to …
Brazil's Worker Party Considers Alternatives to Lula's Candidacy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!