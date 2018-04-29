Lupita Nyong'o, Julianne Moore, & More Powerful Women Support Time's Up Movement at Tribeca Film Fest - Just Jared — Nigeria Today

Lupita Nyong’o, Julianne Moore, & More Powerful Women Support Time’s Up Movement at Tribeca Film Fest – Just Jared
|
Just Jared
|
Lupita Nyong'o, Julianne Moore, & More Powerful Women Support Time's Up Movement at Tribeca Film Fest
Just Jared
Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during a Time's Up panel held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday (April 28) at Spring Studios in New York City. There were many stars at the event, including fellow Oscar winners Julianne Moore, Mira …
Lupita Nyong'o sports electric blue pantsuit for Time's Up panel discussion at Tribeca Film Festival
Lupita Nyong'o on fighting for inclusivity in Hollywood
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!