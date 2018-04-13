Luxury Network appoints Bukky Karibi-Whyte as PR and strategic partnerships director — Nigeria Today

Luxury Network appoints Bukky Karibi-Whyte as PR and strategic partnerships director

A leading luxury affinity marketing group, The Luxury Network, has appointed Founder and CEO of Robert Taylor Media Limited, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, as Director of Public Relations and Strategic Partnerships in Nigeria.

Launched in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2007, The Luxury Network is an invitation-only private business club specialising in creating highly lucrative business partnerships between the world’s premium brands and high-end service providers, thereby providing access to a wider pool of pre-qualified, high-net-worth clients.

The appointment is hinged on the network’s vision to bring together the finest brands in Nigeria and foster unique partnerships and collaborations in the luxury industry. The new director will be responsible for corporate communications, building brand awareness and establishing key partnership opportunities.

According to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cas Ojo: “The Luxury Network Nigeria is delighted to welcome Bukky Karibi-Whyte as our Director of Public Relations and Strategic Partnerships.

Since our launch, we have been analysing the Nigerian luxury market and are excited to roll out some exciting developments over the coming months. Bukky will be pivotal in defining the face of the Network over the next 12 months, and we have drawn up a shortlist of the finest Nigerian companies who will be invited to join the Network.

We have commenced discussion with a number of the selected brands and high end service providers, alongside some high-profile international luxury brands and there are plans to create some truly unique partnerships for the Nigerian luxury Industry.”

Meanwhile, over the course of the year, the Luxury Network Nigeria will be working with The Luxury Network UK and renowned brands and organisations in the British Luxury industry to build an international perspective on the business of luxury.

