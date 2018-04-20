Lyft pledges to offset its carbon emissions, commits to carbon-neutral rides — Nigeria Today

Lyft pledges to offset its carbon emissions, commits to carbon-neutral rides

This week, Lyft launched a program to “immediately offset the carbon emissions from all rides globally.” As a result, moving forward, the company has committed to ensuring that “any Lyft ride … will be carbon neutral.”

