Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured — Nigeria Today

Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured

Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured A road accident on Sunday near Maara River bridge in Tharaka Nithi county in Kenya has claimed the lives of 2 persons while 21 of the remaining passengers sustained serious injuries. According to an eyewitness, the bus belonging to Joy Kenya which was […]

The post Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

