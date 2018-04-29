 Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured — Nigeria Today
Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured

Maara River bridge Accident: Two Persons Confirmed Dead While 21 Other Injured A road accident on Sunday near Maara River bridge in Tharaka Nithi county in Kenya has claimed the lives of 2 persons while 21 of the remaining passengers sustained serious injuries. According to an eyewitness, the bus  belonging to Joy Kenya which was […]

